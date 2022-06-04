A resurgent Jindera has exposed the chinks in the armour of the previously second-placed Brock-Burrum after notching an impressive 41-point win over the Saints.
The Saints boasted a 7-1 record compared to the Bulldogs' 4-4 heading into the clash at Brocklesby on Saturday.
But the home side proved no match for the disciplined Bulldogs who prevailed 17.9 (111) to 10.10 (70).
The Bulldogs got first use of the breeze to open up a handy 28-point buffer at the first break.
Captain Ryan Speed, Ben Collins and Will Strauss were all lively for the visitors.
The Saints hit back hard with the wind in the second term to boot four goals to one to get within nine points at half-time.
But it was the Bulldogs who dominated the second half with their dash and dare as they piled on 11 goals to five to record their best win of the season so far.
Jindera coach Andrew Wilson said with the even nature of the competition - apart from raging flag favourite Osborne - that every win was crucial in regards to their finals aspirations.
"I thought it was our best win of the season so far," Wilson said.
"Hopefully it proves to be a launching pad for a big second half of the season.
"I rate Brock-Burrum as a quality side and it was just a matter of getting the group to believe that we can match these sorts of sides if we play to our potential.
"We just need to stick to our structures and know the things that work when under pressure.
"To the boys' credit they were able to do that today and we got the result we were after.
"Obviously Osborne is the team we all have to beat.
"Holbrook is probably the next best side and will only get better.
"But there is not much separating those next four or five sides on the ladder and it's going to be a battle to secure a finals spot."
Both sides will welcome this week's general bye after heading into the clash with several key injuries.
The Bulldogs biggest outs included Lavington premiership player Kris Holman alongside Matt Osborne and Alex Rowe.
The Saints were missing Azzi medallist Matt Seiter, coach Peter Cook, Jordan Hansted and Jeremy Luff.
Versatile Bulldog Michael D'Arcy was named Jindera's best after playing in defence and restricting Saints spearhead John Spencer to two goals.
