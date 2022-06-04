The Border Mail
Jindera notch important victory against Brock-Burrum

Brent Godde
Updated June 4 2022 - 9:33am, first published 8:38am
Jindera's Ben Dower and Jack Avage battle with Brock-Burrum's Ronnie Boulton. Pictures: ASH SMITH

A resurgent Jindera has exposed the chinks in the armour of the previously second-placed Brock-Burrum after notching an impressive 41-point win over the Saints.

