Corowa-Rutherglen killed off one of its contenders for an Ovens and Murray Football League finals berth in a three-point thriller on Saturday.
The Roos edged out Wodonga 9.6 (60) to 7.15 (57).
The home side remains a win out of the top five, while the Bulldogs are stuck on two wins from the eight rounds and are finished as a finals contender.
