Myrtleford overcame a determined and pacy Wodonga Raiders first quarter surge to post a 51-point win on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The home side was chasing its maiden win and went to the first break level, but the Saints kicked 11 goals to four from there for a 14.16 (100) to 7.7 (49) win.
"We had a slow start, they were up for a fight, they moved the ball well and with speed and we weren't getting our defence right, but after the first quarter we got out defensive model going," co-coach Dawson Simpson explained.
Ryley Sharp kicked three goals, while Matt Munro and Murray Waite chipped in with two apiece to feature, while co-captain Mitch Dalbosco also played well.
Raiders' Jake Hodgkin, Brendan Kantilla and Max Beattie booted two majors apiece, with the latter duo joining Max Glass and Isaac Muller as the team's pick.
Raiders face Yarrawonga, while Myrtleford hosts Lavington as the league returns to the round one games.
