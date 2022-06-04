The Border Mail
Myrtleford defeats Wodonga Raiders by 51 points in O and M

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated June 4 2022 - 10:20am, first published 9:40am
Ryley Sharp kicked three goals and played well in the win over Raiders.

Myrtleford overcame a determined and pacy Wodonga Raiders first quarter surge to post a 51-point win on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

