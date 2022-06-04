Wangaratta Rovers' Alex Marklew continued his superb season with another four goals in the 42-point win over North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Marklew backed up a strong performance at representative level last week and in a strong display of consistency, has now kicked six successive bags of four goals, an outstanding effort when he's not the full-forward.
Tom Boyd chipped in with three, while Jack Gerrish and impressive recruit Jake McQueen snared two each.
Todd Bryant and Sam Murray joined Marklew and Boyd in the visitors' best.
The Hoppers fielded their strongest team in years with former Collingwood on-baller Tim Broomhead kicking two goals, while Carter Norman showed his class with three majors.
Broomhead, captain George Godde, defender Sam Azzi and Werribee co-captain Dom Brew, playing his first North game in five years, featured.
The Hoppers are now away to Corowa-Rutherglen.
