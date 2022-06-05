Tumbarumba extended its unbeaten start to the Upper Murray season to six matches with a 10-goal win against Corryong at Corryong on Saturday.
The Roos were tested early by the winless Demons, but eventually prevailed 16.8 (104) to 6.8 (44).
Just five points separated the sides at the first break, but six unanswered goals from Tumbarumba in the second term set up the victory.
Isaac Lampe and Andrew Widdison starred in defence, while Jacob Read dominated in the ruck.
Meanwhile, a nine-goal haul from Cudgewa recruit Nick Brockley steered the Blues to a 27.13 (175) to 4.6 (30) result at home to Federal, taking his season tally to 38 from five matches.
Greg Wheeler finished the contest with five majors, while Jack Ross, Darcy McKimmie, Mitch Pynappels, Craig Lieschke and Haydn Cook were among the best players for Cudgewa.
Bullioh will have two weekends off as their bye fell before the general bye for the Queen's Birthday public holiday.
The ladder after round seven is: Tumbarumba 24, Cudgewa 16, Bullioh 12, Federal 4, Corryong 0.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
