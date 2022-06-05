The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga will benefit from more bilingual interpreters, says social support coordinator

Caroline Tung
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
GREAT NEED: Support coordinator Tika Poudyel says more bilingual interpreters will benefit multicultural communities and service providers. Picture: MARK JESSER

A support coordinator who came to Australia as a refugee says it would benefit migrant communities and service providers in Albury-Wodonga to have more bilingual interpreters and community workers.

Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

