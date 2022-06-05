A support coordinator who came to Australia as a refugee says it would benefit migrant communities and service providers in Albury-Wodonga to have more bilingual interpreters and community workers.
Tika Poudyel, who fled Nepal in the early 1990s, said the emerging Bhutanese community of between 1500 and 2000 people was having difficulties accessing essential services such as health care due to language barriers.
He said during the course of his work helping non-English speakers access services such as doctors visits or aged care, he had witnessed high levels of emotional distress.
"Employing bilingual workers would not only benefit the client, but also better outcome for the professional involved in care," he said.
He said people wanted to be understood and when sharing with their GP about their mental health condition, and would like to see the use of interpreters prioritised by Border MPs and councils.
"Mental health issues are under-diagnosed in the Bhutanese population living in Albury-Wodonga," Mr Poudyel said.
"There needs some awareness and education programs to bring this out so people can freely communicate to cure this condition at an early stage."
Mr Poudyel said accessing NDIS and ACAT was another problem for non-English speakers.
For support providers like himself with a background in social work, he believes more training and upskilling was needed, as well as getting first-hand information from communities who have overcome distressing situations.
The elderly population - who often experienced social isolation - needed to be taught coping techniques and the importance of physical activity, Mr Poudyel said.
"The health risks of loneliness and social isolation are increasingly appearing in the community, especially while their children are at work and school," he said.
"Capacity building projects for them, such as assisting them to use YouTube, and other social media would be beneficial."
Mr Poudyel said there was a need for translated information, capacity building projects, and community education on the legal and policing systems.
