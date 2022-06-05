The Border Mail
Photos

Murray United's under-18s fire in nine goals in massive win against Brimbank Stallions

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 5 2022 - 10:46am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITING: Wodonga Diamonds junior Campbell Hilton is swamped by teammates after his first goal for Murray United on Sunday. Picture: BELINDA WESTERLO

Murray United's under-18s put on an attacking masterclass as they stormed to a 9-3 win against Brimbank Stallions at La Trobe on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.