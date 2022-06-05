Murray United's under-18s put on an attacking masterclass as they stormed to a 9-3 win against Brimbank Stallions at La Trobe on Sunday.
Top performances from Tristan Chambeyron and Stavros Andronicos allowed the side to utilise its pace.
Five players joined the team with the opening of the second registration window, including Wodonga Diamonds' Campbell Hilton, who scored a remarkable goal on his debut.
Ruben Shuker netted four, David Hassan two, while Jesse Pizzolato and Thomas Moeliker were also on target.
"We've always believed that there is a very good football team in the 18s group and they are definitely showing that," Murray United technical director Brian Vanega said.
"It is also aided by some welcome quality additions into the squad in the mid-season window."
Murray's under-16s went down 3-2 away to Eltham.
A first half brace from Kylin Piltz gave them a 2-1 lead at the break, but Eltham struck twice in the second half to take the points.
The under-14s had a 1-1 draw with Eltham.
Murray used the ball well and played the width to advantage, with winger Mason Godfrey lightning on his feet.
Israel Monga scored for Murray as both sides proved difficult to break down.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
