Albury United's league title aspirations remain on track thanks to an impressive 3-0 win against Albury Hotspurs in horrible conditions at Jelbart Park on Sunday.
The Greens responded after a late fade out in their last meeting against Spurs, which ended up a 3-3 draw, to produce a polished performance.
Advertisement
Alannah Seary opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a well taken volley to the top right corner.
Spurs had a half chance to equalise when Alice McIntosh found a way through the United defence, but her first touch was too heavy and the attack was thwarted.
Christie Ward made a superb save for the visitors to keep it at 1-0 after her clearing kick landed at the feet of Paula Mitchell, but she kept out her shot before the defence scrambled to deny Molly Goldsworthy on the rebound.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Zarlie Goldsworthy doubled the advantage early in the second half with a well placed shot from distance.
Spurs came close to pulling one back through Jessica Thomas, but Goldsworthy put the result beyond doubt when she scored her second in the 77th minute.
"There's so much pressure placed on us being the top team, so it was a credit to the girls. They conducted themselves really well and we were able to pass to feet and make it work," Seary said.
"The message was to play the whole game out and I think we showed that."
Inde-Ana Burgess and Michele Bent were on target in Melrose's 2-0 win against Wangaratta, while St Pats produced an upset to beat Wodonga Diamonds 4-2 away from home.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.