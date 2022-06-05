The Border Mail

Wangaratta stay in the thick of AWFA senior men's title hunt with victory away to Albury City

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 5 2022 - 9:05am, first published 8:30am
CLASS ACT: Wangaratta young gun Kai Lyster was at his creative best and was denied a goal by a brilliant save in the Devils' 3-2 win against Albury City at Jelbart Park on Sunday. The result leaves Wangaratta second. Picture: ASH SMITH

Wangaratta enters the mid-season break firmly in league title calculations after a hard-fought 3-2 win against Albury City at Jelbart Park on Sunday.

