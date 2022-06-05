Wangaratta enters the mid-season break firmly in league title calculations after a hard-fought 3-2 win against Albury City at Jelbart Park on Sunday.
The Devils squared the ledger with City after a loss at home in the opening month, but were pushed all the way.
Advertisement
Adam Burchell continued his strong season in front of goal with a cool finish in the 11th minute to give the Devils an early lead.
They weren't comfortable for long as Paris Maw netted an equaliser after a scrap in the box which saw the ball trickle over the line.
Wangaratta wrestled back the lead when Dan Kelly's ball into the box was turned in by City defender Daniel Carabott in the 19th minute.
Stoycho Ivanov almost made it three for the visitors, but his free kick was plucked out of the top corner by City goalkeeper Lachie James.
The Devils were forced to make a substitution in the 25th minute when Kinsley Vellien hurt his hamstring, while City striker Pat Brown was ruled out with an injury in the 33rd minute.
Kelly hit the woodwork with almost the last kick of the half as the Devils took a 2-1 lead into the break.
The sides exchanged shots early in the second half, with the best coming off the boot of Wangaratta's Kai Lyster, but he was denied by another brilliant save by James.
Just when it seemed like the Devils had the upper hand, a City counter resulted in a penalty to Maw, who was dragged down in the box.
The midfielder made no mistake from the spot in the 70th minute, but it was short lived as Wangaratta edged back in front through Kelly after the City defence failed to deal with a long ball.
Both sides continued to attack with the hosts desperate to find a late equaliser, but it wasn't to be as the Devils took home all three points.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It's a tough trip and I still think City are one of the best sides going forward on the break," Wangaratta coach Daniel Vasilevski said.
"We were quite lucky they didn't score a third goal because they kept coming at us.
"It was a good game of football considering the conditions were quite windy."
Albury City coach Ricky Piltz was disappointed with the result, but has taken plenty away from the past three rounds against top four opponents.
Advertisement
"We conceded a couple of soft goals and things just didn't go our way," he said.
"We're still pretty positive going forward and our expectations are looking better going into the second half of the season."
Myrtleford responded from last week's defeat with an 8-1 win away to Wodonga Diamonds, Albury United saw off Albury Hotspurs, 2-0, Cobram got past St Pats, 5-3, while Boomers edged out Twin City, 3-2.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.