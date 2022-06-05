Car leaves Urana Road, crashes into tree, woman driver dies at scene

A woman, believed to be in her 20s, has died after her car crashed into a tree near Walbundrie on Saturday.
A passing motorist discovered the woman in a Holden Commodore sedan at about 8am, which had left Urana Road and hit a tree.
Emergency services were called, but the woman died at the scene.
She was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
Officers from Murray River Police District attended, established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
