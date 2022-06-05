Howlong was forced to dig deep to overcome a spirited Billabong Crows at Urana on Saturday.
The Crows were within striking distance at the final change, buoyed by the knowledge that they could move inside the top-six with an upset win.
But the Spiders were able to hold their nerve when it mattered most to snatch a 9.10 (64) to 6.5 (41) victory.
Spiders coach David Miles said he was happy just to secure the four points against a desperate opponent playing for its finals survival.
"Credit to the Crows, they came to play and provided a lot of pressure around the contest," Miles said.
"It certainly was a hard fought win but we will take the four points and move on.
"They had a fair bit to play for with a spot inside the top-six up for grabs.
"We have got some areas that we need to work on.
"We created plenty of opportunities but just need to be a bit cleaner with the football, especially around goals."
The Spiders were best served by rugged defender Manny Hughes who mopped up superbly across half-back.
Toby Pargeter, Jayden Steinke and Josh Senior were also solid contributors for the visitors.
Logan Kerr alongside his brother Zac and Nick Morris were instrumental in the home side challenging the fourth-placed Spiders.
Young Spider Harrison Just, 16, made his senior debut after emerging through the club's junior ranks.
