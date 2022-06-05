Yarrawonga welcomed the return of goal shooter Sarah Senini in its 15 goal win against Albury Tigers on Saturday.
Senini shot 11 goals in the clash in what was her return from a calf injury.
"It was probably our first game that we actually had a full side in," Pigeons' co-coach Laura Irvine said.
"Like everyone else, we've had a few disruptions due to Covid and injuries.
"It was nice to get everyone back and she (Senini) is a key in for us as well.
"We're hoping to now consolidate and start working on things as a team moving forward."
Bridget Cassar shot 27 goals for the victors at the Albury Sportsground, while Alison Meani led the way for the Tigers with 18 goals.
Current Victorian Netball League player Tilly Kennedy was among the best for the Pigeons in the midcourt.
"Playing in the VNL in Melbourne she's learning a lot down there and is bringing that back," Irvine said.
"She's getting stronger each week and is really cementing her position in wing-attack."
Karina Cameron and Sarah Jones were both strong for the Tigers.
Irvine admitted it was a hard fought contest by both sides.
"We probably didn't break away until the third or fourth quarter and the scoreline probably didn't reflect the game, it felt tight all day," she said.
"We always find it to be a tough game physically."
In other Ovens and Murray A-grade clashes, Myrtleford got the better of Wodonga Raiders by eight goals at Birallee Park.
Sally Botter helped lead the charge for the Saints, teaming up with Rebecca Piazza in goals.
Piazza converted shots on 24 occasions, while Taylor Donelan landed 18 goals for Raiders.
Sophie Cappellari and Rhiannon McIlroy both played crucial roles for the Saints, while Mackensey House continued her consistent season for Raiders.
Wangaratta picked up another win defeating Lavington 59-40.
Magpies' co-coach Chaye Crimmins was excellent in the midcourt, while Georgia Clark shot 41 goals while teaming up with Amy Byrne in the circle.
Maggie Thompson held strong in defence for the Panthers alongside Tayla Furborough.
North Albury held on for a narrow two-goal win against Wangaratta Rovers at Bunton Park, with Kelsey Lieschke starring for the Hoppers.
Corowa-Rutherglen were convincing winners against Wodonga Bulldogs in a 70-35 clash at John Foord Oval.
Grace Senior shot 38 goals, while her sister Chloe Senior landed 32.
