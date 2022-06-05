Five projects in the North East high country will share $4.24 million of funding to build new attractions to the wine region, Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes has announced.
The funding is from the Regional Tourism Investment Fund and the Enabling Tourism Fund to attract more visitors and boost local jobs in the King Valley and Milawa.
Advertisement
Pizzini Wines will receive $2.2 million towards a new 50 seat restaurant, tasting spaces and a cooking school, which is expected to create 36 jobs during construction and 24 jobs post construction.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Darling Estate Wines will receive $170,000 to develop a new cellar door using timbers and tin from the estate's heritage shearing shed to reflect the 100-year history of the Darling family in the King Valley.
Brown Brothers in Milawa will receive $1.17 million to bring together the Cellar Door and Restaurant with the broader vineyard.
Additionally, Mountain View Hotel will receive $380,000 to support designs for new accommodation and Dal Zotto Wines will receive $320,000 to expand its hospitality facilities.
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said the projects would entice more visitors to Victoria's regions, driving private investment and accelerating the recovery of the tourism sector.
"I'm really proud to help back ideas which not only create jobs, they showcase the region's incredible food and wine and the people behind it," she said.
"These projects will be new and exciting reasons for even more people to come and explore what the north east has to offer year-round."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.