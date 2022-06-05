A severely understrength Murray Bushrangers produced a gritty effort in falling to Tasmania by 23 points on Saturday in representative junior football.
The Bushies had 10 players missing, including Tyler Norton (ankle), Max Clohesy (concussion), Xavier Laverty (foot) and Brayden George (knee), and debuted five players in the 10.8 (68) to 6.9 (45) loss at Craigieburn.
Advertisement
"They all looked at the level, which was really pleasing and to be able to compete and be in the game for so long, we were two goals down with about 10 minutes to go, we were right in the contest," coach Mark Brown praised.
To be able to compete and be in the game for so long, we were two goals down with about 10 minutes to go, we were right in the contest.- Mark Brown
Lavington's Jesse Hart was one of the newcomers and he impressed, along with Noah Bradshaw, Coby James and Connor O'Sullivan.
"Connor played on a very good 19-year-old key forward and he did a remarkable job, he took some nice contested marks and used the ball well," Brown enthused.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The competition now has its representative period, meaning the Bushies will be without a number of top players, with this weekend off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.