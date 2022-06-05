The Border Mail
Murray Bushrangers fall to Tasmania by 23 points in under 19s

Updated June 5 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:09am
Noah Bradshaw has played senior football at Wodonga and he's been in cracking form for the Murray Bushrangers.

A severely understrength Murray Bushrangers produced a gritty effort in falling to Tasmania by 23 points on Saturday in representative junior football.

