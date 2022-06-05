The Border Mail
VLocity trains up and running again on Albury line after wheel damage

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
June 5 2022 - 6:30pm
V/Line says two VLocity trains will start operating again today

V/Line will reinstate VLocity trains on two passenger services on the Albury line today with ongoing additional monitoring, after investigations into minor dents on the outer edges of the train wheels last week.

