V/Line says two VLocity trains will start operating again today

V/Line will reinstate VLocity trains on two passenger services on the Albury line today with ongoing additional monitoring, after investigations into minor dents on the outer edges of the train wheels last week.
V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick said teams of people working around the clock on the investigations over the past week.
"The investigations have confirmed it is safe to return VLocity trains with ongoing additional monitoring, and that there are no significant issues and only minor damage identified," he said.
"We apologise for the service changes last week and thank passengers for their understanding as we work through the next steps."
V/Line will monitor the trains including inspections every 48 hours where the units will be moved into their maintenance facility overnight and inspected for further wheel dents, follow up track inspections and continual analysis of data.
V/Line said it had engaged the Monash Institute of Railway Technology (MIRT), the premier track and vehicle railway research centre in Australia, to assist with the investigations using specialist equipment and skills to help identify a potential cause.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
