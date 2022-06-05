The Bandits had added incentive to bounce back against Sutherland on Saturday night in what was forward Josh McKay's 100th game for the club.
The home side downed the Sharks 95-77 at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, with former Bandit Lochlan Hutchison returning to the border as the club's NBL1 East opposition.
"There was a little extra fuel to the fire," men's coach Haydn Kirkwood said.
"With Loch coming back and it being Josh's 100th game, it was a pretty tough ask for Southerland.
"The boys really locked in this week at training and we had that focus to consolidate now that we're at home for the next couple of rounds."
Lochlan Cummings top scored for the Bandits with 35 points, while Duom Dawam racked up 22 points and 14 rebounds.
All 11 players took to the court, with eight scoring contributors for the night.
Krikwood admitted Cummings is emerging as a leader within the group in his first season in the Bandits' colours.
"He knows how to play and how to fit into a system and what's required from a team aspect," Kirkwood said.
"Loch, Doum and Hamish are really helping us at the moment."
Coming off the back of a tough double header loss on the road last round, Kirkwood said the side showed signs of improvement against the Sharks.
"We're trying to get consistency in our playing group at both ends of the court, both offensively and defensively," he said.
"Consistency wins games.
"Teams try to get on runs and we just have to be mindful of the fact that we have the ability to stem any runs that they try and throw at us."
