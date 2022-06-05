The Border Mail

Bandits boosted to second spot following win against Sutherland Sharks

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 5 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:31am
IN THE ZONE: Lauren Jackson was the top scorer for the Bandits in its exciting win against Sutherland Sharks at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday.

The Bandits have cemented its stance as serious NBL1 East competitors this season after downing Sutherland 93-82 in Albury on Saturday.

