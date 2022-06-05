The Bandits have cemented its stance as serious NBL1 East competitors this season after downing Sutherland 93-82 in Albury on Saturday.
The win now sees the border side in second spot on the ladder and one game clear of the Sharks, Hawks and Sea Eagles.
"It was an excellent win going into the break to give us a bit of breathing room from third, fourth and fifth," coach Matt Paps said.
"It was just a great game to be a part of, I thought it was a really high quality game by both teams.
"I thought the fans really liked it and it was exciting to be there."
Lauren Jackson was the leading scorer with 35 points and seven rebounds, while Amelia Hassett landed 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Ai Yamada and Brodie Theodore continue to make an impact this season, while Sarah Mellington stood up at crucial moments.
"Lauren did what Lauren does, she was tough and good defensively and Amelia was great again," Paps said.
"There were some really good team contributions by everyone.
"They're definitely improving each week.
"We still have a bit of work to go, but we're definitely on the right path."
