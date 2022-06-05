Jindera continues to show strength in the Hume League netball competition following a 69-21 win against Brock-Burrum on Saturday.
Sam Creasey rose to the challenge in goal defence in the absence of Ellen Cook, while Dariah Brooke found a lot of the ball to contribute to the Bulldogs' winning margin.
With a few new inclusions into the side this season, coach Tegan Vogel admitted it's been pleasing to see the new group combine well on court.
"I'm really happy with how the girls have settled with some new players and combinations," Vogel said.
"Everyone is implementing what we've been working on and we're starting to put everything together on the court."
The Bulldogs now sit second in the A-grade competition, with Osborne leading the way.
But with numerous upsets having already played out this season, Vogel admitted there is no room for complacency.
"The competition this season is unreal," she said.
"Every week is crucial.
"I think the ladder and results reflect that this year is really anyone's for the taking."
Other round nine winners were Lockhart, Crows, Osborne and Magpies, with a draw between Culcairn and Holbrook.
