Nelly Taylor makes A-grade debut for Hawks in win against Bombers

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:14am, first published 7:13am
Georgie Attree was among the best for the Hawks against the Bombers.

Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Nelly Taylor helped the Hawks to a 29 goal win against Dederang Mt Beauty in her A-grade debut for the club.

