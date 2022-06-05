Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Nelly Taylor helped the Hawks to a 29 goal win against Dederang Mt Beauty in her A-grade debut for the club.
Taylor combined well in defence with Jess Barton after making the switch from B-grade, with both playing pivotal roles in the victory.
"She (Taylor) has been a fantastic addition and certainly didn't look out of place," Hawks' coach Kath Evans said.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek remain undefeated so far this season, but Evans admits they still have a long way to go.
"We're pleased with where we're at, but there's a lot of work to go yet," Evans said.
"The enthusiasm has been fantastic and that flows through to the results we're getting across the board in seniors and juniors.
"We're just excited that the season feels like it's on track."
Other round eight Tallangatta and District Netball Association A-grade winners were Mitta United, Tallangatta, Chiltern, Yackandandah and Thurgoona.
