Period home boasts grandeur, elegance

This charming Victorian residence is set on a 685-square-metre block in the heart of central Albury.
This timeless period home fronts Kiewa Street and has side-lane access from the northern side to the backyard.
The home is privately set and framed behind a hedge with the striking red-brick facade and front verandah welcoming you.
"This period home's facade and structure is quite unique and charming, offering a sense of grandness and elegance," selling agent Gabrielle Douglas said.
Creating this sense of elegance are the period features including a wide entrance, polished timber flooring, archway, high-ornate ceilings, deep architraves and three open fireplaces with marble finish.
The home offers a traditional floor plan with three or four excellent-sized bedrooms.
There's also a gracious formal front lounge room with marble mantlepiece, open fireplace, arch windows and high-ornate ceiling.
The full main bathroom features a bath and shower while the laundry is separate with sliding-door access to the rear yard.
The functional kitchen offers a gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher which overlooks the dining area and family area.
From the family area there's sliding-glass door access to the secure backyard with undercover outdoor entertaining space, spacious lawn area, carport (accessed via roller door) and garden shed.
"The convenient side-laneway access allows for secure parking, the carport offers car accommodation and backyard access with further potential for a shed," Gabrielle said.
The home underwent renovations and re-roofing in 2010.
"It is presented really well and in good condition but there is loads of potential for renovations or an extension in the future," Gabrielle said.
The property has already seen strong interest with various buyers having already inspected the home ahead of the auction on June 25.
"This home appeals to anyone who wants to enjoy a central lifestyle from families to professionals to people wanting to move into town, there are lots of different types of buyers interested in this property," Gabrielle said.
"You can enjoy all the benefits of living within walking distance to all the central business district amenities, restaurants and bars."
