Soccer star Tess Spry is looking to go international.
The 18-year-old found the back of the net on Sunday, helping St Pats to a 4-2 win over Wodonga Diamonds.
But while the sport has been a central part of Spry's life for the best part of a decade, it will be her other great passion which opens doors for her around the world.
Spry joined the Flying Fruit Fly Circus aged eight and, now in her 11th and final year with the Albury-based institution, is looking at what lies ahead in her burgeoning career.
She believes the two disciplines have been mutually beneficial, with the unseen work laying the foundation for when the time comes to perform.
"It's a pretty unmatched feeling," Spry said of delivering in soccer's big moments.
"It's similar to circus in the way that when you succeed, your whole team's there to support you.
"My uncle was a really good soccer player back in his day and he's taught me that soccer's about more than winning and losing.
"There's a lot of art in there as well.
"There's definitely an element of being able to express yourself, which I really like.
"It's not just a stock-standard sport, there's a lot of creativity and two games of soccer are never the same."
The parallels don't end there, with Spry hailing the importance of dedication and selflessness in her emergence as a high-quality circus performer.
"We're training four or five days a week, at least three hours a day, so it's taught me a lot about teamwork," she said.
"It's taught me a lot of independence. The first time I went on tour, I was in Year 7, and it forces you to do a lot of your school work on your own and you have to motivate yourself, which has been a really great thing for me.
"I've been doing it for so long, so it's one of the only things I know, which has been a constant thing in my life.
"It's where it can take you that interests me the most.
"There's so much travelling you can do with it and so many audiences you can interact with and touch them in different ways.
"Our last show was about female empowerment so it was really interesting seeing the reaction of little girls and their mums coming up to us and telling us how much of an impact our show had on them.
"That's one of the things that motivates me to keep going after so long.
"It's exciting this year, starting to make connections with the outside world and move out of Fruities.
"I want to get myself out into the industry if I can.
"In the next five years I want to work as many places as I can, have as many experiences as I can and especially travel, now the world's opening back up.
"That's my biggest goal, to go international with one or more of my skill sets I've learned at Fruities and see how far that can get me.
"The great thing about Fruities is networking is a big part of circus and a lot of my trainers have worked around the world so they're messaging me with job opportunities, so there's definitely promise there."
Spry missed the start of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association season while she was away on a tour which took her to Alice Springs, the Gold Coast and Port Macquarie.
"It's a really unique experience," Spry said.
"A lot of people my age wouldn't ever get to experience bonding with other people on the road like that for so long.
"That's one of my favourite parts of going on tour.
"It was an all-girls show and spending every minute of every day with the same people definitely forces you to create closer relationships, that's for sure."
St Pats began 2022 with four straight defeats but then put 10 goals past Myrtleford and will take further confidence from the weekend win over Diamonds.
"It's a really great bunch of girls this year, so I'm very excited to see how we go," Spry said. "Hopefully we keep improving.
"I'm going to teach the girls how to do back-flips and we're all going to do it when we win some monumental game.
"But what if it's wet and I fall over doing a slip in soccer boots? That's going to be embarrassing.
"I think we'll put that one on hold for now but I'll train myself up with my soccer studs on and then I should be alright."
