The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Beechworth dog care business owner Resi Tomat at a standstill due to council "incompetence"

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 8 2022 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOG LOVER: The Dog House Farm Stay owner Resi Tomat, with Willow and Coco, hopes to be able to continue her unique dog minding service at Beechworth. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A Beechworth woman with a unique dog-care service on her property has demanded an explanation after "incompetence" from Indigo Council's planning department halted the business.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.