A Beechworth woman with a unique dog-care service on her property has demanded an explanation after "incompetence" from Indigo Council's planning department halted the business.
Resi Tomat has been unable to operate The Dog House Farm Stay since November last year after she was threatened with a $64,000 fine and told by Indigo Shire Council to apply for a planning permit and a pet boarding establishment licence.
It took Ms Tomat by surprise because when she started the service in 2018, the council required no permits, but she went ahead and made arrangements for the appropriate documents.
Ms Tomat says she has hardly had a reply from the council since, except when she pleaded for chief executive Trevor Ierino to intervene.
She had correspondence from the council last month to inform her a notice had been placed at the front of her property to allow the community to comment on the planning application.
"There has been incompetence from the planning department in handling the application and advising us," Ms Tomat said.
It will be discussed at a future Indigo Council meeting.
"As this is a live planning permit application we are unable to provide comment," an Indigo Council spokesperson said.
"The application has received a number of objections which is why it will be brought to council sometime in the next few months."
However, Ms Tomat thinks the council has misrepresented the business as a dog boarding kennel.
"I was originally told the planning application would only go to our adjoining neighbours, but it went to the entire community," she said.
"I sent some letters to every single property in the area to actually explain what we do because the council said we were applying for a dog boarding kennel.
"If people tell me about a boarding kennel, I'm thinking cages, distressed dogs, a lot of barking and a significant smell as well.
"We're a home boutique dog-minding service. We have four dogs at one time sleeping indoors in our living room overnight.
"Owners provide bedding and food, so we try to minimise the change from the normal routine. We take them for walks, boating and hikes like they are our dogs."
Ms Tomat said the process had taken a mental toll.
"I've repeatedly told the shire how this was affecting me and received nothing," she said. "They signed a pledge about how councils are going to facilitate local businesses to get up and running, but is not replying to emails and not communicating how you do that? I don't think so."
Regular users of the service are struggling to come to terms with a future without it.
Dr Matthew Smith lives at Yackandandah and has used The Dog House Farm Stay for the past two years for his New Zealand Huntaway, Murphy, and said his family's lifestyle would be massively impacted without it.
"We'd be absolutely devastated because there is no way that we would leave Murphy in a conventional kennel, in a cage outdoors with cyclone fences," he said.
"We're coming out of COVID, trying to get some R&R happening again, where we weren't able to for so long, it would be a real blow to be in a situation where we couldn't ask Resi to look after our dog.
"We got a house-sitter in so we could go away over Christmas, but outside of that, weekends away we just kind of do that solo while Resi is out of action.
"He's a bigger dog and there's no way we would leave him home unattended and to have him go to somebody else's home is a bit much to ask. He suffers from a bit of anxiety, so we really need to get him socialised as much as we possibly can."
Stanley's Whitney Iaria has taken her German short-haired pointer, Charli, to Ms Tomat for the past year, and she said "was at a bit of loss" and forced to make other arrangements.
"It makes it hard to go away and she's missing out too," he said.
"Because it wasn't like a kennel, we felt a lot happier having the dog there because she slept inside and there wasn't so much anxiety for her or for us.
"My son has autism and he's really close with our dog, but we've dropped the dog off at a kennel before and he absolutely did not like it. We all cried all the way to our holiday."
