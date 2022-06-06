Almost 300 Albury public service workers set to strike on Wednesday

NEARLY 300 Albury public servants will walk off the job on Wednesday to protest against the state government's refusal to agree to a 5.6 per cent wage rise.
Thousands of members of the Public Service Association (PSA) across the state will down tools for 24 hours and attend regional and metropolitan gatherings.
Riverina PSA regional organiser Tom Hooper said Albury workers from several government departments and schools are expected to flock to the nearest rally in Wagga.
Mr Hooper said there were 280 PSA members in the Albury area.
"This is the first industrial action in 11 years - it has come to this," Mr Hooper said. "All we are calling for is a level playing field.
"We are seeking a fair wage rise that is in line with inflation.
"The government has been refusing to budge."
Association general secretary Stewart Little said: "Our state is generating plenty of wealth but it's not making its way down to people who do real work for the community."
NSW Minister for Finance, Employee Relations Damien Tudehope said before the strike was voted on by members, that it was "premature and unnecessary".
"The NSW budget will be handed down on June 21 and the government has considered the positions put by various public sector unions on wages increases," Mr Tudehope said.
Meanwhile, the NSW government announced yesterday it would lift its wages cap policy from 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent which the NSW Teachers Federation said "is not good enough".
"Today's announcement adds insult to injury," federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said.
"It does nothing to address the teacher shortage crisis facing NSW schools.
"Teachers are already experiencing a real wage cut with inflation running at 5.1 per cent in March.
"This is despite the premier's calls to not have front-line workers' pay fall behind."
