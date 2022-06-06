SES received 13 callouts to start the week, showers with possible hail ahead

State Emergency Services were kept busy overnight on Sunday, with 13 callouts in the 24 hours across the North East.
Yackandandah was the busiest unit, with five callouts. The Bright unit received four callouts and Mansfield had three callouts.
Advertisement
The SES also attended a request for assistance after a building was damaged at Baddaginnie.
The North East saw the most impacts from Sunday's storm, with 29 calls received, 28 of which were for fallen trees.
"We would ask that if you're heading away for the long weekend, plan your journey, check for any road closures and drive to conditions," a VICSES spokesperson said.
"Never enter floodwater and find alternative routes if roads are flooded."
IN OTHER NEWS:
A severe weather warning was issued, with damaging winds and blizzard conditions expected over alpine areas. Wind gusts reached up to 130 km/h in the alpine areas above 1900m.
Further winds up to 25 km/h are forecast for Albury-Wodonga this week.
More showers with possible hail are forecast for the rest of the week.
The SES advises that people should:
If you need emergency help for flood or storm damage, contact the local SES unit on 132 500.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.