SES received 13 callouts to start the week, showers with possible hail ahead

Move vehicles under cover or away from trees;

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony;

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences;

Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall;

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill;