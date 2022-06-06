SES receives 13 callouts in past 24 hours, showers with possible hail ahead

State Emergency Services have received 13 callouts in the last 24 hours in the North East.
The busiest units were Yackandandah with five callouts, Bright with four callouts and Mansfield with three callouts.
The SES also attended to a request for building damage in Baddaginnie.
There were 27 fallen trees across the region.
Further winds up to 30 km/h are expected today.
More showers with possible hail are forecast for the rest of the week.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
