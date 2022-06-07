Only heat the rooms you use most: Reduce the area you heat by closing doors to rooms you're not using, so you'll use less energy to heat the rest of the house at the end of the day.

Keep your thermostat between 18 and 20 degrees: The struggle is real, here! I'm well known to bump it up to 22 degrees some wintry days. But every degree you reduce heat can save up to 10 per cent on energy use.

Use a draught stopper: If cold air is getting in, warm air is getting out. Invest in door seals, draught-proofing strips and door snakes to stop heat escaping and reduce your heating costs by up to 25 per cent.

Take shorter showers: Hot water use accounts for about 21 per cent of energy bills, so having shorter showers can result in big savings in the long run.

Close your curtains: Shutting curtains or blinds is an easy way to stop heat escaping. Windows can let more than 40 per cent of your winter warmth escape your home.