The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Sally Botter shining for Myrtleford in Saints' attack end this season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 6 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Botter played a key role in the Saints recent win against the Raiders.

Myrtleford is starting to find its feet after a slow start to the season, with the Saints gaining confidence following an upset win against Raiders.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.