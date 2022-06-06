Myrtleford is starting to find its feet after a slow start to the season, with the Saints gaining confidence following an upset win against Raiders.
Coach Tina Way admitted they're now settling into new structures on court.
"I knew it was there the whole time, it was just building and finding the right combos due to the interrupted season with illness and players returning," she said.
"I said to the girls after the game that I was really happy across the board with the team effort.
"We really gelled and they listened to coach instruction and each others' feedback in regards to peer instructions as to how we could better perform and excel as a side."
While the return of Saige Broz has been a boost for the Saints, Sally Botter is also showing strength in the attack end.
"She (Botter) built her way into the side over the first few rounds and she had a really great game," Way said.
Myrtleford now prepares to take on Lavington for a round nine clash.
