The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

$4.5b to boost to health services no immediate cure for new hospital

TH
By Ted Howes
June 6 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Clancy says the government health funding boost will focus on frontline workers.

The NSW government yesterday pledged $4.5 billion to boost health services, but the promise is not touted as a quick cure for a much-needed new hospital on the Border.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.