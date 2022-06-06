The NSW government yesterday pledged $4.5 billion to boost health services, but the promise is not touted as a quick cure for a much-needed new hospital on the Border.
The government said 10,148 full-time staff would be recruited to hospitals and health services across the state over four years.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the funding pledge, announced by Premier Dominic Perrottet, was squarely focused on frontline workers.
"The announcement is very much about the investment in frontline staff but that doesn't take away from the infrastructure pipeline," Mr Clancy said.
"There's something like 110 projects currently ongoing. This is squarely focused on frontline workers.
"As far as (Albury-Wodonga) infrastructure goes we're still prosecuting that case and will continue to talk through that.
"I stand by what I said last month - I raised the question that if Victoria is not looking to invest, what does that mean for Albury Wodonga Health?
"That message is also directed to the NSW government - I continue to make my call to ensure to ensure there is investment in Albury Wodonga Health."
Mr Perrottet said 7674 more workers would be recruited in the first year, which will help ease pressure on COVID-fatigued health staff and fast-track more elective surgery for patients.
"This record investment will help us care for health staff across the state, providing the respite and back-up they need," he said.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the government's investment over four years was intended to relieve pressure on existing staff.
He said it "will ensure there are appropriate levels of health staffing for its pipeline of health infrastructure projects".
