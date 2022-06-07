Top hockey played in challenging weather conditions | Hockey Albury Wodonga

DIVISION 1 WOMEN
A hard-fought match between the Falcons and Norths ended in a fitting1-1 draw.
Evenly contested over the entire field, goal scoring opportunities were going begging for both teams.
Sherren Rahaley scored the first goal of the match from a short corner in the second quarter, with Falcons matching this in the third quarter, with Tilly Willinck also scoring off a short corner.
DIVISION 1 MEN
In a tough game in poor conditions, Magpies managed to secure a 4-2 victory over Wombats. Magpies came out strong in the first quarter. They scored three early goals as Wombats struggled to maintain possession. Wombats continued to counterattack in the final quarter and were rewarded with many short corner opportunities, scoring twice. Magpies managed to score again to put the final result out of the reach of Wombats.
North's defeated the Falcons in an even encounter, winning 1-0. The only goal scored came early in the match by Kurt Beath. Midfield for both teams was strong, with Brandon Kellam for Falcons as consistent as always, with goal keeper for Norths, Scotty Sippel, best on ground and a big contributor to his team's win.
It was another cold and wet meeting for United and Wodonga. United controlled a lot of the first half but Wodonga looked dangerous when moving forward and claimed a 4-1 win. It was a highly-skilled game from both teams and the crowd that braved the weather to watch were treated to a fantastic game.
The HAW Spitfires faced top of the ladder Canberra team Central in a home match.
Last time we faced this team in March they were a very fit and structured side that dominated a majority of the game. This time was going to be no different with games behind them and building momentum for their season. We were under no illusion that this wasn't going to be a tough battle.
The message to the team was to value possession and take some responsibility on the field to protect the ball and make smart decisions when under pressure.
Central came out in the first quarter hard and fast as expected and scored a field goal in the fourth minute.
The Spitfires committed to closing down their options to prevent their attack and further goal scoring, finishing strong in the quarter.
The second quarter saw further opportunities from Central and scoring a Penalty corner and two further field gaols. The Spitfires managed to create some attacking opportunities of their own but to be denied any goals.
The message at half-time was to maintain structure, get the passing game back, be patient and build the play.
The third quarter started with Central again putting pressure on the team not without the odd breakaway from the Spitfires front forwards creating some opportunities for themselves. Unfortunately, Central scored a further three field goals and one PC to put them 8-0 up in the third quarter!
The message for the fourth quarter was blunt and to the point - "LIFT". Big effort from everyone and nothing to lose here. With that, they team played with intensity and created further scoring opportunities but with no reward. Central scored another field goal to make the final score 9-0.
A disappointing loss but there were some positives to take away from it compared to the last time HAW faced this team. It is frustrating for the team not to see the rewards and see the balls in the back of the net.
Again, the message relayed to everyone that if we do not turn up to trainings and work on structure and set-plays as a full team then we are going to continue to struggle.
Players to stand out in today's match were Will Morrison, Adam Boyd and Noah Jones. Both Keepers and our defence had a big day in absorbing continuous pressure from a well-drilled team like Central.
