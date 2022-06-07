UPDATE
Brett Marks, 49, has been located safe and well.
Advertisement
Following an appeal for public assistance, he was found in Bethanga at about 12.15pm today.
Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
EARLIER
POLICE were last night seeking public help to find a Border motorist believed to be towing a caravan.
Brett Marks, 49, was last seen about 3pm Sunday, leaving a home in Ohio Court, Springdale Heights.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.
Mr Marks is Caucasian, 180cm to 190cm tall, of medium build, with black hair.
It is known what clothing he was wearing when last sighted.
Mr Marks is believed to be travelling in a white Ford Ranger with Victorian registration 1VC5VI, towing a caravan.
He frequents Lake Hume and East Albury and may have gone to Tallangatta.
Anyone with information about Mr Marks' location is urged to contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.