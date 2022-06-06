GROUNDED for much of the global pandemic, entertainer Lucky Starr was excited to launch his Victorian tour on the Border this week.
Little did he know, it would take him two attempts to get here.
Advertisement
"When we arrived at the Albury Airport it was fogged in and they had to abort the flight," he said on Monday.
"We went back to Sydney and I got up at 5am the following morning for another flight."
Leslie William Morrison, known professionally as Lucky Starr, is an Australian pioneer rock and roll, pop and country music singer, guitarist and television presenter.
Famous for the song I've Been Everywhere, Lucky kicked off his Victorian tour at The Commercial Club Albury on Tuesday after it was postponed three times.
Written by country singer Geoff Mack in 1959, I've Been Everywhere was popularized by Lucky and Hank Snow in 1962.
IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS:
Now 81, Lucky will perform at 10 venues with Border entertainer Rodney Vincent.
"I've spent a lifetime travelling somewhere to somewhere so COVID stopped everything," Lucky said.
"But I spent my time making a new album - I did three duets with Little Pattie - and it was released last week.
"It's called Blueberry Hill after my NSW Central Coast property and nothing to do with Fats Domino!"
After I've Been Everywhere peaked at No. 1 in Sydney in 1962, it changed Lucky's life.
He toured the US and became the first Australian to entertain troops in Vietnam.
"My manager had come come from Vietnam and he realised the Australian troops weren't seeing Australian entertainers.
"I was young and silly enough to do it; the first time I went over for six months and it was the best and worst times of my life. It was very dangerous to be there."
Together with Vincent, Lucky hosts tours to Norfolk Island (the next runs in November).
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.