Homeless man who breached violence order avoided cold with night in cells

A homeless New Zealand man who was sleeping in an Albury backyard has escaped the winter cold with a night in the cells.
Jaimie Voss had been arrested by Albury police for breaching an apprehended violence order taken out by his ex-partner.
She suspected Voss might have been inside when she returned with her young daughter to her Corella Street, North Albury, home on Friday night. She then called police.
Voss, 26, has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Defence lawyer Sue Robey said Voss had no income and had gone back to his ex-partner's house to retrieve some clothes.
"He is sleeping in the backyard of an unoccupied property," she submitted to magistrate Tony Murray.
"I'm going to refer him to Father Peter at St Matthew's (church) if your honour releases him."
The court was told Voss and the victim had met online three years ago, then 12 months later began living with each other in Brisbane.
The moved to Albury to care for her mother, but the relationship broke down, Ms Robey said, under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voss was convicted and fined $250.
