Kitty winter flu woes can impact their eyes | Paws for Thought

With such nasty cold weather hitting the Border with a vengeance, there are a few concerns posing a threat to pet health.
One of our potential bothers affects our kitties and can cause weepiness and crustiness to one or both eyes.
Conjunctivitis refers to the inflammation of the tissues in a cat's eye.
This can affect both or only one eye, and the symptoms can vary significantly.
Commonly seen signs in cats include persistent squinting, regular and excessive blinking, redness of the eye tissue, weeping from the eye, green or yellow discharge and sometimes upper respiratory infection signs (sneezing/coughing/snuffling).
Typically, conjunctivitis in cats is caused by an infectious agent and is a disease that can affect both indoor and outdoor cats.
There are several viruses that can cause conjunctivitis, one of the most common being the herpes virus (not related to humans).
In addition, allergies can cause the eyes to react in a similar way, as can the presence of a foreign particle or an injury to the eye, such as a scratch.
Treatment is based on the underlying cause.
If there is a suspected environmental or food allergen causing the irritation in the eye, the issue should clear up when the identified culprit is removed from the environment.
Cats, as we all know, can be difficult at the best of times to administer eye drops, especially when the eye is painful.
If the infection is due to a virus, there are some commonly prescribed medications to manage the inflammation, while secondary bacterial infections are generally treated with topical and sometimes oral antibiotics.
Having someone to help hold your cat comfortably is a great starting point, while you gently rest your hand on their head to ensure that if your cat moves abruptly, you won't accidentally poke her/him as you will be moving with them.
If you are flying solo, performing a burrito wrap on your cat with a towel or small blanket, keeping paws in and backing into a corner can mean a safe feel for your kitty and a safe way for you to avoid the claws.
Remember patience and use positive rewards!
If your kitty falls ill during this winter, particularly with conjunctivitis, it is strongly suggested that you consult a cat veterinarian for a proper diagnosis, so you lessen the risk of any permanent damage to his or her eyes. Call your family vet clinic for advice.
