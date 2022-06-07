Benalla mayor urges firms to pull pin on ANZ after branch closure

Benalla's mayor has expressed outrage over ANZ's move to close its branch, and urged all businesses to take their banking elsewhere.
Councillor Bernie Hearn's stance to ditch ANZ and move to a financial institution that supports locals has been backed by the Benalla Business Network which said if the ANZ would not meet their needs to "explore other options".
ANZ, which posted a profit of more than $6 billion in 2021, will close the doors of its Benalla branch on August 24, with the bank's general manager of Victoria Cameron Home saying 88 per cent of its customers preferred online transactions.
Councillor Hearn said she would urge her employer outside of her job as mayor to turn its back on the ANZ.
"I work for a considerably big business and I will be encouraging them to take their banking business elsewhere," she said.
"This isn't just about Benalla - I would urge all businesses, big and small, to look elsewhere when this happens - if a lot of businesses do this, the bank will feel it, believe me.
"But it's not just about business - it's about people, pensioners for example, who have done their banking person-to-person for a long time. This sort of thing leads to anxiety and all sorts of problems."
Cr Hearn said she would be trying to help bank staff who might struggle to find another job after the bank's closure.
"Some have been offered transfers to other towns 'if they are available', but for some people that might not be practical, if you have kids or an elderly person to look after, for example," she said.
Benalla Business Network president Lindsay Thomas said he was disappointed the ANZ had made the decision without consulting local businesses.
He said the decision came as a shock to him and to many business operators around Benalla, which has a population of about 14,000 people according to Census data.
"I support the council and the mayor on this - I would not advocate any particular bank or institution for them to go to, but if the ANZ can't meet their needs they need to explore other options," Mr Thomas said.
"It's about having a bank that understands your needs - a person at a call centre miles away might say you don't meet a certain percentage figure to achieve what you want to do but that person will not understand the local issues.
"It would have been nice if there was consultation between ANZ and local businesses before they decided to close the branch.
"It's a bit disappointing to find out about this on social media."
Mr Home said the bank had written to its Benalla customers to work with them on alternative banking methods, including online banking, mobile lenders and mobile banking.
"Customers are opting to use alternative banking methods such as online banking, and in Benalla, more than 88 per cent of our customers preferring these options," Mr Home said.
"Our business customers will continue to have our relationship bankers visit them at their locations as well as mobile lenders to help customers with their home loan needs where it is most convenient for them.
"Customers can also visit our Wangaratta branch for face-to-face banking and use the atmx ATM on Bridge Street, to withdraw money fee-free."
He said Benalla staff were being supported with access to tools and training as well as access to redeployment opportunities within ANZ.
