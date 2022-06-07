The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man's motorbike rammed in Wodonga, stolen by group at gunpoint: police

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 7 2022 - 4:09am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STOLEN: The motorbike.

A man has had his motorbike stolen after it was hit by a vehicle in an incident involving a firearm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.