A man has had his motorbike stolen after it was hit by a vehicle in an incident involving a firearm.
Police were told a red car rammed the motorcyclist off his bike at the corner of Wilson Street and Beechworth Road in Wodonga about 10.10pm on Monday.
The victim was then confronted by the occupants of the vehicle with a gun and the bike was stolen.
"The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement.
The victim took to social media after the incident.
The man said it was a white 300cc capacity motorbike that was taken and police had pursed the offenders in their car.
He said the group of four people had been armed with the gun and three knives.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
