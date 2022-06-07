Police seek help to find wanted drug dealer Mathew Fitzgerald

Police are seeking help to find a North East man wanted over a failure to attend court and breaching a corrections order.
Mathew Fitzgerald, 32, has links to Yarrawonga, Wangaratta and Albury-Wodonga.
Police have released an image of him.
The Yarrawonga man said the victim had stolen drugs from him and she owed him $700.
"She is for the moment okay, as I said I'm a good guy, but unless you help her out and give her money, I can't promise she'll be that way for long," he told her friend.
Fitzgerald also came to police attention on August 11 yast year.
Police spotted a vehicle at a Yarrawonga service station and when the car was intercepted, he appeared to be "jittery".
The Yarrawonga man kept his left hand down behind the drivers and police searched the vehicle.
They found $750 cash, two containers with bags of meth weighing 9.64 grams, a loaded syringe, multiple ice pipes, scales, deal bags and cannabis.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
