After a two-year hiatus, Australia's first - and longest-running - wine festival is back. Discover new and exciting wine varieties, beautifully renovated cellar doors and wineries and a Rutherglen main street buzzing with bars, restaurants and cafes. Eighteen wineries will pull out all the stops and put on an epic line-up of live music, wine, food and entertainment. Tickets are only available online. They cover entry wristband, Walkabout glass for tastings, and access to all the participating wineries, wine tastings, live music and entertainment.