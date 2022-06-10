ROCK UP
Rutherglen Winery Walkabout, Rutherglen wine district, Saturday, June 11, 10am to 4pm and Sunday, June 12, 10am to 4pm
After a two-year hiatus, Australia's first - and longest-running - wine festival is back. Discover new and exciting wine varieties, beautifully renovated cellar doors and wineries and a Rutherglen main street buzzing with bars, restaurants and cafes. Eighteen wineries will pull out all the stops and put on an epic line-up of live music, wine, food and entertainment. Tickets are only available online. They cover entry wristband, Walkabout glass for tastings, and access to all the participating wineries, wine tastings, live music and entertainment.
LISTEN UP
Reece Mastin, Beer Deluxe Albury, Saturday, June 11, 9pm
The Reece Mastin - 10-year Anniversary Tour 2022 is coming to Albury. The English-born Australian singer and songwriter won the third season of The X Factor Australia in 2011. Having signed with Sony Music Australia, Mastin's debut single Good Night reached number one in Australia and New Zealand, and became Sony Music Australia's fastest-selling digital single. Mastin's self-titled debut album reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.
EAT UP
King Valley Cannoli Festival, Politini Wines, Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 11am to 5pm
Make a beeline for this pop-up cannoli bar. Nonna Josie offers traditional Sicilian ricotta and crema cannoli as well as lemon and pistachio and Nutella and hazelnut. Savour homemade Sicilian food: arancini, polpette, salsicce, cannelloni and more. Bookings essential for dining. Music by Luke Dewing in the relaxed garden setting.
DRIVE UP
Trails, Tastings and Tales Food and Wine Festival, Glenrowan, Saturday, June 11, Sunday, June 12, and Monday, June 13, 10am to 5pm
The region has a reputation for fruit-driven, full-bodied and flavour-intensive red, white and fortified wines with some sparkling wines too. The local brewery offers special brews and some easy-drinking beers on tap.
SHOW UP
House Too Crowded, SS&A Albury, Saturday, June 11, 7.30pm
Hey Now! Hey Now! House Too Crowded is the ultimate Crowded House and Split Enz tribute band experience. Six of Melbourne's finest musicians come together to deliver nothing but hits, with two full sets of classic Crowded House and Split Enz tunes to keep the dance floor rocking all night.
STOCK UP
Kiewa Street Market, Albury, Sunday, June 12, 8.30am to noon
Twin City Classic Vehicle Club and Albury Street Rodders will bring their classic cars to the market. Think a 66 Pontiac Acadian Canso SD, Australian and American muscle cars, 1980 XD Falcon, 1967 Pontiac, 1956 Nash, 1971 ZD Fairlane, 1955 Chevy and even a DeLorean!
