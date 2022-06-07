Students at Wodonga's Victory Lutheran College are hoping to inspire the Border's workplaces, institutions and other organisations to make sustainable changes.
The school was announced as a finalist in the state government ResourceSmart School Awards earlier this month for its range of initiatives, like a uniform repair workshop and an eco-brick crafting and selling venture, to reduce waste.
Year 10 student Abbey Quinlan, 15, said adults on the Border needed to take more action to protect the environment.
"Enough (people) care, but I'm not sure enough action is taking place," she said.
"There's all this climate change and something needs to be done about it.
"Not enough is being done and I can make a really small contribution here."
Fellow Year 10 student Carla Vogelsang, 15, said the community was aware of climate change.
"People know that it's happening, but they're just not quite motivated enough to do something about it," she said.
Carla said that it was hard to change people's habits, referring to her own experiences introducing recycling initiatives at the school, but it was a worthwhile cause.
"Maybe it's just that they don't want to change up what they're doing," she said.
"It's easy if you don't have to change what you're doing, but then adding all this stuff you have to actually think about what you're doing and I think a lot of secondary people especially don't want to think."
Carla suggested organisations looking to create sustainable change should start with small, easy tasks.
In addition to eco-bricks and uniform repairs, Victory has installed solar panels, displayed signs reminding people to be conscious of their electricity use and has a number of recycling points for soft plastics, mobile phones, batteries, bottle tops and bread tags.
Abbey said any change, no matter how minor, was a step in the right direction.
"I hope they can see that it's small things that make a difference," she said.
"We've got a lot of small initiatives, nothing really huge.
"These bread tags they're tiny little pieces, but they all make a difference, because that one bread tag could be life or death for something in the ocean.
"I think other organisations, if they see what we can do as a school, they'll be inspired to start up some of these small things.
"It is important for the future."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
