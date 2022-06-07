A Border student's dance potential has been acknowledged two years in a row.
Jamie Byrnes, of James Fallon High School, received the NSW State Dance Ensemble Tom Bradley Encouragement Award at Friday's 35th annual Riverina Dance Festival.
Advertisement
James Fallon High School and Finley High School were among 15 public schools taking part in the 2022 festival, held at Griffith and hosted by Leeton Public School.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Year 12 students Sophie Dawson, of Albury High School, and Samara Sergi, of James Fallon High School, were recognised for their selection in the NSW Public Schools Dance Ensemble.
Riverina Dance Festival co-ordinator Rachel Thomason said the event provided opportunities for students of all ages, dance backgrounds and abilities.
"We have seen dance evolve and strengthen into a display of high-quality performance in the Riverina," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.