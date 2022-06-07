The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rising interest rates 'tough' to assess, says real estate director

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated June 7 2022 - 10:45am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Walton, 21, saved up for six years to buy her first home in Lavington. Picture: SUPPLIED

A prominent Albury-Wodonga real estate director believes the Reserve Bank's new cash rate could potentially drive city dwellers towards regional centres such as the Twin Cities due to the impact the rise will have on all housing markets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.