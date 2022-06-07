A prominent Albury-Wodonga real estate director believes the Reserve Bank's new cash rate could potentially drive city dwellers towards regional centres such as the Twin Cities due to the impact the rise will have on all housing markets.
The Reserve Bank raised the cash rate by 50 basis points yesterday to 0.85, described as a larger than expected hike by economists.
Elders Real Estate Albury-Wodonga principal Jamie Maynard said the higher interest rate "shouldn't have too much effect" on the regional housing market in the early stages.
"If you work it out on a $300,000 loan, I think it's working out to be about $35 to $40 a month extra, so it's not too concerning at the moment," he said.
"It's a tough one to say how regional markets are going to respond."
He said in the big cities "where loans were a lot heavier than they are in regional areas", housing affordability would become more of a problem, although working remotely had opened up options for people to be able to afford their own home.
"It could even make us more attractive," Mr Maynard said.
"Why wouldn't you look at an affordable city like Albury-Wodonga, where you can ... still be earning the decent dollars, but be able to own your own home."
First home buyer Meg Walton, 21, has just bought a three-bedroom house in Lavington. She had been saving since she started working aged 15.
"Last year, I decided I really wanted to buy a house and I had enough money to do that," she said.
"I had my 10 per cent deposit and the rest went on a loan."
The mortgage broker had helped "a little" in terms of preparing for rising interest rates, but like many others, she is concerned as she begins to repay her home loan.
"Especially when everyone's talking about it to you, you tend to get a bit more stressed," she said.
"I guess there's nothing we can really do."
A report by CoreLogic and ANZ indicated it would take 9.3 years to save for a 20 per cent deposit to buy in Albury.
Charles Sturt University Professor John Hicks said the interest rate rise was "a little high", but also "not too bad an outcome".
"Higher cash rate is likely to impact on that demand, and perhaps bring it back somewhat," he said.
"Probably in regional areas, we can expect not to see housing prices rising as much as they have been."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
