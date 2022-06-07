PLANNING processes that take three weeks to complete in Victoria are occupying three months in NSW under an online system that was meant to fast track development applications in councils north of the Murray River.
Frustrations among 11 councils from Albury to Moama and north to the MIA have spurred a trip to Sydney on Thursday by the Riverina and Murray Joint Organisation chairman and Berrigan Shire mayor Matt Hannan.
He will head a five-member delegation in meetings with the NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts and Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman.
The NSW Planning Portal was introduced last year for the lodging of DAs which had previously gone directly to councils, but Cr Hannan said it was a "bit of a mess" with documents needing to be double-handed and the website breaking down.
He said a meeting of mayors heard "things that were taking three weeks in Victoria are taking three months in NSW".
"It has become an extra level of administration to navigate through for both developers and council and it is leading to significantly increased workloads and timelines for everyone involved," Cr Hannan said.
He said exceeding a mandatory 40-day turnaround time for a new house or big renovation was resulting in building costs lifting as prices rose the longer the delay.
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke moved the motion at RAMJO to take the issue to the minister.
"It's doubling the amount of work and has created a massive backlog," he said.
Albury mayor Kylie King said: "Albury City echoes the concerns shared by the other RAMJO members, builders, developers and planning staff a portal system that's designed to streamline development applications appears to be having the opposite result."
She added her council had invested in "additional technology and people to try and keep up with the demand".
Berrigan Council chief executive Karina Ewer suggested NSW look to adopt technology in Victoria which was not problematic.
