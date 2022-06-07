The Border Mail
Frustration at NSW Planning Portal across southern Riverina sparks delegation to minister to seek a fix to woes

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
June 7 2022 - 5:30pm
Struggling system: The home page of the NSW Planning Portal on Tuesday afternoon this week with a message stating technical issues were limiting access to ePlanning digital services.

PLANNING processes that take three weeks to complete in Victoria are occupying three months in NSW under an online system that was meant to fast track development applications in councils north of the Murray River.

