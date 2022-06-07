BOOSTING golf tourism to Berrigan Shire is one of the goals of a new agreement signed between the council and the area's two biggest licensed clubs and private employers.
It has inked memoranda of understanding with Barooga Sporties and Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club.
Council chief executive Karina Ewer said the pacts formalised existing ties with Sporties having managed an indoor aquatic centre on behalf of the shire.
"Outcomes that we will work towards will be identifying key mutual outcomes for the region focusing on tourism, infrastructure, services and population growth." Ms Ewer said.
She said the council help to add similar strategic partnerships addressing areas such as housing and freight transporters.
Barooga Sporties chief executive Bobby Brooks and his Tocumwal club counterpart Paul Gemmill said common goals will be realised through the agreements that come after months of development.
"This MOU is a tremendous initiative that will connect our club and the community through our shire," Mr Gemmill said.
"This agreement with Berrigan Shire will help outline plans and a common line of action and be used as a roadmap for our future goals and requirements."
