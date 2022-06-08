The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Wodonga's Skye Sharpe 'chuffed', first Victorian finalist for NSW training award

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY PLACE: Former Wodonga TAFE parks and gardens apprentice Skye Sharpe made a career change with the support of family. Picture: SUPPLIED

Skye Sharpe's leap of faith into an apprenticeship four years ago has seen her become the first Victorian to receive a finalist nomination for NSW Training Awards Apprentice of the Year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.