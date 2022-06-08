Skye Sharpe's leap of faith into an apprenticeship four years ago has seen her become the first Victorian to receive a finalist nomination for NSW Training Awards Apprentice of the Year.
Ms Sharpe, who studied a four-year part-time Certificate III Parks and Gardens at Wodonga TAFE, grew up doing gardening with her parents. She said she had never thought of turning it into a career "in her wildest dreams".
Advertisement
"I feel very chuffed that someone saw in me something that was worthy of being nominated," she said.
It is the first time Victorian students from the Border were eligible.
Ms Sharpe said she was grateful to Albury Council for the opportunity, and intends to give back by returning to the TAFE in a teaching and mentoring role for younger apprentices.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.