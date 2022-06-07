Victim of Wodonga motorbike theft involving gun says he's traumatised

A man who had his motorbike hit by a car and the bike stolen at gunpoint says he's been left traumatised by the ordeal.
The victim of Monday night's incident, at the corner of Wilson Street and Beechworth Road in Wodonga, said he was scared to leave his house after the late night ordeal.
The Thurgoona man said he had been riding to his girlfriend's house about 10.10pm when his 300cc motorbike was struck by the vehicle.
The victim said he was hit at about 40km/h to 50km/h.
He said four people were in the red family car that struck him, armed with a gun and knives.
The man said his motorbike was stolen and police were notified.
He was taken to Wodonga and discharged a short time later.
While his injuries were minor, the man said he was shaken by what had occurred.
"I'm a bit traumatised," he told The Border Mail on Tuesday.
"I'm a bit scared to leave the house."
The man said he was keen for those involved to be caught.
Police attended the scene and detectives continued to seek the offenders.
Witnesses and anybody with dashcam or surveillance footage were urged to make contact with Wodonga investigators or Crime Stoppers.
The victim said a red family car was involved in the incident.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
