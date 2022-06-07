A Wodonga woman who ripped-off a 97-year-old friend of $66,370 will have to wait an extra week to find out her sentencing fate.
Jan Kovacs had been warned previously by Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that jail time was a serious option on the charge of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
But Ms McLaughlin had adjourned sentencing from last week to Tuesday to allow for the finalisation of a deed of arrangement by which Kovacs would repay her victim, who she fleeced through her role as power-of-attorney.
Ms McLaughlin also indicated she would ensure she had fully perused a bundle of documents provided by defence lawyer Angus Lingham as part of the sentencing process.
When the matter went before magistrate Tony Murray on Tuesday, Mr Lingham submitted that the matter had been part-heard by Ms McLaughlin - who was not able to sit this week - so should be adjourned.
Mr Murray accepted that submission, further adjourning sentencing to June 21.
The court heard previously how Kovacs, 64, had a long-time friendship with the victim.
Between October 1, 2019 and March 2 last year, Kovacs accessed the woman's accounts 99 times.
Meanwhile, in another matter before the court, Mr Murray was told that agreement had almost been reached in a case involving a Wodonga man charged in relation to an alleged head-kicking attack on an Albury police officer.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Andrew Hanshaw asked that the matter of Jacob James Hamilton, 20, be adjourned to June 21 "for settling of the facts".
Hamilton is on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to resist arrest.
