Pushing a shopping trolley out of a supermarket with a bag stuffed with berries and frozen vegetables has earned a North Albury man three months' jail.
Joshua Bretz will get to serve the sentence in the community after magistrate Tony Murray imposed the term as an intensive corrections order.
But Mr Murray warned Bretz on Tuesday that this was his absolutely final chance to stay out of full-time jail.
The larceny, to which Bretz pleaded guilty, put the 28-year-old in breach of five separate community correction orders - also before the court - for like offending.
"Basically sir, this is it," Mr Murray said on imposing the order, with the requirement that Bretz also complete 30 hours of unpaid community work.
"If it doesn't deter you, full-time jail is the only option in the future."
Mr Murray said while the incident at the Woolworths Lavington supermarket on March 15 was low-level offending, it did involve a degree of planning.
Bretz and a woman entered the supermarket at 8.56pm.
The store manager watched them fill a freezer bag with multiple punnets of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries and the frozen vegetables.
The woman went to pay $170.10 for all the other groceries, but claimed the freezer bag of produce, valued at $70, was bought at Coles.
When the manager told her the punnets were labelled "Woolworths" she changed her story to say she bought the produce at the store several hours earlier.
As this happened, Bretz - who has an illicit drug addiction - walked out of the supermarket with the trolley.
