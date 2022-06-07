A young Lavington woman's spiral into illicit drug addiction has had her go from being a fast food restaurant manager to a prison inmate.
That is where Shannan Joyce Martini will stay for another two months on being jailed for eight months over a series of crimes.
Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray highlighted one particular charge sequence where Martini tried to get out of community service work.
As part of a sentence imposed in the District Court on August 18, 2021, for a second offence of disqualified driving, Martini was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.
That was part of an intensive corrections order - a jail sentence served in the community - that was not due to expire until this coming August.
But instead of doing her hours, Martini somehow got hold of forged medical certificates that she in turn emailed to NSW Community Corrections in Albury.
She did this twice - on February 23 and March 8 - the "certificates" stating she had seen a "Dr Andrews" at the Tristar Medical Group in Albury.
Corrections rang Tristar to double-check, discovering Martini had not been there since October last year and that no doctor by that name had ever worked at the clinic.
"She's looking at a jail term from me," Mr Murray said on the case getting under way.
Mr Murray said the actions of Martini in using fake medical certificates to meet her obligations under a District Court sentence ruling were especially serious.
Martini, 23, appearing via a video link to jail, where she has been held since March 24, pleaded guilty to charges spread across five sets of matters.
These included charges of second-offence disqualified driving, receiving property stolen outside NSW, drive a conveyance taken without consent of the owner and dealing with property considered to be the proceeds of crime.
The medical certificates ruse resulted in a charge of knowingly produce a false or misleading document under state law, for which she was handed a four-month jail term.
Defence lawyer David Barran said Martini had a "fairly solid" work history, having first worked as a McDonald's shift manger and then a cleaner, but she lost the second job because her illicit drug use "became uncontrollable for the past two years".
"She is going to actively pursue rehabilitation."
Martini will be released on parole on August 23.
