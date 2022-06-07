Tallangatta and District senior and junior netballers will have the option to wear long sleeves and pants under their dresses this season.
With weather conditions currently colder than usual, TDNA president Judy Loorham said players' health and safety is the main focus in offering the alternative, with hyperthermia often a concern for some at times.
"It's a winter sport, but it's really just a safety issue and we want to make sure that our players are safe," Loorham said.
"The weather on the weekend was four and five degrees in some of the places we play netball.
"I don't recall a time in recent years where the weather has been so cold and wet."
Places like Mt Beauty and Beechworth have seen temperatures plummet, with juniors playing in the mornings.
Loorham said the league is looking at ways to make uniforms as inclusive as possible.
"We're wearing dresses, and some players may prefer to play in shorts and shirts," she said.
"One thing we're also conscious of is diversity, whether there's some girls who aren't playing because of the uniforms.
"We just want to make sure that we're inclusive and making sure girls who feel the cold are afforded those opportunities."
It's preferred that players opting to wear long sleeves and pants under their uniforms do so in club colours or black.
Round nine TDNA netball clashes this weekend will be played at Barnawartha, Beechworth, Chiltern, Dederang and Tangambalanga.
