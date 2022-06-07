A GRAINS industry manager has been appointed chief executive of Murray Irrigation.
Ron McCalman will begin on June 20 after having worked for GrainCorp, Agfarm and Merredin Farms in Western Australia.
Advertisement
He replaces Phil Endley who resigned in December after filling the post from 2019.
Mr McCalman said he looked forward to entering the water sector with the Deniliquin-based company.
"I have strong connections to regional NSW, and I understand the challenges associated with the water industry," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I am a firm believer that, wherever possible, you need to be based close to your customers and staff if you are to truly understand and respond to the challenges and opportunities of improving the business operating model and the value you can create for all stakeholders."
Murray Irrigation acting chairman Noel Baxter is thrilled with the appointment.
"Ron brings extensive agricultural experience having held leadership roles in primary production, commodity management, supply chain and ag finance," Mr Baxter said
"He is the right person to take the company forward."
Mr Baxter said the company wanted to find the best talent for the position.
"We didn't want to rush the process," he said.
"This wasn't just about finding a CEO, it was about finding the right fit for our business."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.