Man admits to firearm robbery of Benalla Caltex petrol station

A man has pleaded guilty to several offences following an armed robbery involving a gun at Benalla earlier this year.
Tyson Michael Smith-Anderson recently faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court following the incident at the Benalla Caltex on January 10.
Advertisement
Details of the allegations weren't aired in court, but at the time of the incident police said a firearm had been used to demand cigarettes and cash about 7am.
Anderson appeared in court on a link from the Metropolitan Remand Centre.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said the matter would proceed as a straight hand-up brief of evidence.
Anderson was asked by magistrate Lance Martin how he wanted to plead.
"Guilty your honour," he replied.
Mr Clancy said his client wasn't seeking bail.
The case will be mentioned in the Wangaratta County Court circuit starting on July 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.