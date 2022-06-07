The Border Mail
News/Court and Crime

Man admits to firearm robbery of Benalla Caltex petrol station

By Wangaratta Court
Updated June 7 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:00am
ADMISSION MADE : Tyson Smith-Anderson has pleaded guilty in court.

A man has pleaded guilty to several offences following an armed robbery involving a gun at Benalla earlier this year.

Local News

